All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3507 Belmar Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3507 Belmar Ave
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

3507 Belmar Ave

3507 Belmar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3507 Belmar Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freshly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home! - Check this freshly renovated home out. Newly painted walls with laminate floors throughout the home.

(RLNE5133734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3507 Belmar Ave have any available units?
3507 Belmar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3507 Belmar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3507 Belmar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 Belmar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3507 Belmar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3507 Belmar Ave offer parking?
No, 3507 Belmar Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3507 Belmar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3507 Belmar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 Belmar Ave have a pool?
No, 3507 Belmar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3507 Belmar Ave have accessible units?
No, 3507 Belmar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 Belmar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3507 Belmar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3507 Belmar Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3507 Belmar Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College