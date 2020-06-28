Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3507 Belmar Ave
3507 Belmar Ave
3507 Belmar Avenue
Location
3507 Belmar Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freshly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home! - Check this freshly renovated home out. Newly painted walls with laminate floors throughout the home.
(RLNE5133734)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3507 Belmar Ave have any available units?
3507 Belmar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3507 Belmar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3507 Belmar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 Belmar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3507 Belmar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3507 Belmar Ave offer parking?
No, 3507 Belmar Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3507 Belmar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3507 Belmar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 Belmar Ave have a pool?
No, 3507 Belmar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3507 Belmar Ave have accessible units?
No, 3507 Belmar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 Belmar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3507 Belmar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3507 Belmar Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3507 Belmar Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
