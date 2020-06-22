Rent Calculator
3507 BEELER Avenue
3507 Beeler Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3507 Beeler Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Newly renovated gem. 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath. New flooring, paint and appliances. Lovely fenced in back yard with jungle gym for the kiddo's. Move in ready, a place to call Home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3507 BEELER Avenue have any available units?
3507 BEELER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3507 BEELER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3507 BEELER Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 BEELER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3507 BEELER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3507 BEELER Avenue offer parking?
No, 3507 BEELER Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3507 BEELER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3507 BEELER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 BEELER Avenue have a pool?
No, 3507 BEELER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3507 BEELER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3507 BEELER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 BEELER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3507 BEELER Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3507 BEELER Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3507 BEELER Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
