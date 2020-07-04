All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
3505 North Illinois St
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

3505 North Illinois St

3505 North Illinois Street · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Near Northwest - Riverside
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3505 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8ecd65c085 ----
Newly Renovated charming 3 bedroom home. Spacious rooms, home includes, refrigerator, stove, washer, dryer and central air. The location is a great opportunity to access free admission to the local museums!

No Section 8
* No Pets Allowed

Schedule showing or complete an application today at www.ipmleasing.com

Application screening includes credit check, criminal background and public records search. Credit score desired is 550 or better; no evictions within past 5 years; less than $2500 in past due debt; no past due rental debt; no violent felonies; income 3x rent.

Lawn

Patio/Deck
Pets Allowable
Stove/Range
Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 North Illinois St have any available units?
3505 North Illinois St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3505 North Illinois St have?
Some of 3505 North Illinois St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3505 North Illinois St currently offering any rent specials?
3505 North Illinois St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 North Illinois St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3505 North Illinois St is pet friendly.
Does 3505 North Illinois St offer parking?
No, 3505 North Illinois St does not offer parking.
Does 3505 North Illinois St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3505 North Illinois St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 North Illinois St have a pool?
No, 3505 North Illinois St does not have a pool.
Does 3505 North Illinois St have accessible units?
No, 3505 North Illinois St does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 North Illinois St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3505 North Illinois St does not have units with dishwashers.

