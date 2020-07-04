3505 North Illinois St

Amenities

Newly Renovated charming 3 bedroom home. Spacious rooms, home includes, refrigerator, stove, washer, dryer and central air. The location is a great opportunity to access free admission to the local museums!



No Section 8

* No Pets Allowed



Schedule showing or complete an application today at www.ipmleasing.com



Application screening includes credit check, criminal background and public records search. Credit score desired is 550 or better; no evictions within past 5 years; less than $2500 in past due debt; no past due rental debt; no violent felonies; income 3x rent.



