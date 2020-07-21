All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 18 2020 at 4:37 PM

35 North Catherwood Avenue

35 North Catherwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

35 North Catherwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Details Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 North Catherwood Avenue have any available units?
35 North Catherwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 35 North Catherwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
35 North Catherwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 North Catherwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 North Catherwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 35 North Catherwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 35 North Catherwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 35 North Catherwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 North Catherwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 North Catherwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 35 North Catherwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 35 North Catherwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 35 North Catherwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 35 North Catherwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 North Catherwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 North Catherwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 North Catherwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
