Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 35 North Catherwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
35 North Catherwood Avenue
Last updated February 18 2020 at 4:37 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
35 North Catherwood Avenue
35 North Catherwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
35 North Catherwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Details Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 35 North Catherwood Avenue have any available units?
35 North Catherwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 35 North Catherwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
35 North Catherwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 North Catherwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 North Catherwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 35 North Catherwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 35 North Catherwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 35 North Catherwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 North Catherwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 North Catherwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 35 North Catherwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 35 North Catherwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 35 North Catherwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 35 North Catherwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 North Catherwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 North Catherwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 North Catherwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedroom Apartments
Indianapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Apartments
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Castleton
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College