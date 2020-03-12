All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
349 East Minnesota Street
349 East Minnesota Street

349 East Minnesota Street
Location

349 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
new construction
Rare find in desirable Fountain Square. This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath is brand new construction with all modern finishes. Open concept floor plan with 9ft ceilings is flooded w/ natural light, includes main level guest suite, and beautiful LVT hardwood flooring throughout main living area. Stunning kitchen with large island includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All bedrooms complete with large walk-in closets and ensuite baths. Upper level features, master bedroom, 2nd bedroom, loft & laundry room. This large lot has a privacy fenced backyard, upper level deck, back patio great for entertaining and 2 car detached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 East Minnesota Street have any available units?
349 East Minnesota Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 349 East Minnesota Street have?
Some of 349 East Minnesota Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 East Minnesota Street currently offering any rent specials?
349 East Minnesota Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 East Minnesota Street pet-friendly?
No, 349 East Minnesota Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 349 East Minnesota Street offer parking?
Yes, 349 East Minnesota Street does offer parking.
Does 349 East Minnesota Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 East Minnesota Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 East Minnesota Street have a pool?
No, 349 East Minnesota Street does not have a pool.
Does 349 East Minnesota Street have accessible units?
No, 349 East Minnesota Street does not have accessible units.
Does 349 East Minnesota Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 349 East Minnesota Street has units with dishwashers.
