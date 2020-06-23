All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 348 S. Sheridan.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
348 S. Sheridan
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

348 S. Sheridan

348 S Sheridan Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

348 S Sheridan Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has a ton of character! The charming exterior is very welcoming. The inside of the home has ample space for your furniture, and has recently had a brand new central air system installed. The kitchen has modern cabinets and includes both the refrigerator and stove for you. This house also has a cellar where the furnace and water heater are found.

We love PETS so plan to bring yours.

**We accept applications online at www.metrodetroitrentals.com or at a showing. All applications now have a $40.00 application fee, which pays for
processing the background check and credit check). We accept cash (exact
change) or Money Orders only, please, At showings. You may also apply online at www.metrodetroitrentals.com, directly to the property of your
choice!

**If you wish to put a hold down on the property you will also want to
bring $300.00 in Cash or Money Order only. (A hold does not hold a property
until your application has been officially approved. Any returns on holds
will be in check form.)
If you choose to fill out an application at a showing and put down a hold,
please make sure you have two separate money orders, One for your
application fee, and one for your hold.

**We do accept S8 applicants! If you have a S8 packet that you would like
to apply to a home, please bring it with you to a showing, filled out with
applicant information!

Property Management Services
(248) 243-6648
www.MetroDetroitRentals.Com

(RLNE3943458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 S. Sheridan have any available units?
348 S. Sheridan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 348 S. Sheridan have?
Some of 348 S. Sheridan's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 S. Sheridan currently offering any rent specials?
348 S. Sheridan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 S. Sheridan pet-friendly?
Yes, 348 S. Sheridan is pet friendly.
Does 348 S. Sheridan offer parking?
No, 348 S. Sheridan does not offer parking.
Does 348 S. Sheridan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348 S. Sheridan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 S. Sheridan have a pool?
No, 348 S. Sheridan does not have a pool.
Does 348 S. Sheridan have accessible units?
No, 348 S. Sheridan does not have accessible units.
Does 348 S. Sheridan have units with dishwashers?
No, 348 S. Sheridan does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College