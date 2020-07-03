Rent Calculator
Indianapolis, IN
3478 Kansas St
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:53 PM
3478 Kansas St
3478 Kansas Street
No Longer Available
Location
3478 Kansas Street, Indianapolis, IN 46241
West Indianapolis
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WEST//WAYNE TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE
Very nice home located in a quite area. Features hard wood flooring throughout and newly updated bathroom. Call today for a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3478 Kansas St have any available units?
3478 Kansas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3478 Kansas St currently offering any rent specials?
3478 Kansas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3478 Kansas St pet-friendly?
No, 3478 Kansas St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3478 Kansas St offer parking?
Yes, 3478 Kansas St offers parking.
Does 3478 Kansas St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3478 Kansas St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3478 Kansas St have a pool?
No, 3478 Kansas St does not have a pool.
Does 3478 Kansas St have accessible units?
No, 3478 Kansas St does not have accessible units.
Does 3478 Kansas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3478 Kansas St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3478 Kansas St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3478 Kansas St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
