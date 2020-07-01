All apartments in Indianapolis
3459 Shepperton Boulevard

Location

3459 Shepperton Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well Kept 3 Bedroom 2 Bath open concept ranch available for a middle of April Move In. From the moment you walk in you will feel right at home. The open concept living room with vaulted ceilings and hard wood floors flows freely into your eat- in kitchen All. Stainless Steel Appliances with pantry and plenty of cabinet space makes this a chefs delight. Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Large fenced in backyard. Pet Friendly. $65.00 Application Fee Pet Adult. Call (317) 610-0600 to schedule a showing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 4/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3459 Shepperton Boulevard have any available units?
3459 Shepperton Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3459 Shepperton Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3459 Shepperton Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3459 Shepperton Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3459 Shepperton Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3459 Shepperton Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3459 Shepperton Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3459 Shepperton Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3459 Shepperton Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3459 Shepperton Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3459 Shepperton Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3459 Shepperton Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3459 Shepperton Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3459 Shepperton Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3459 Shepperton Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3459 Shepperton Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3459 Shepperton Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

