3459 Shepperton Boulevard

Well Kept 3 Bedroom 2 Bath open concept ranch available for a middle of April Move In. From the moment you walk in you will feel right at home. The open concept living room with vaulted ceilings and hard wood floors flows freely into your eat- in kitchen All. Stainless Steel Appliances with pantry and plenty of cabinet space makes this a chefs delight. Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Large fenced in backyard. Pet Friendly. $65.00 Application Fee Pet Adult. Call (317) 610-0600 to schedule a showing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 4/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

