Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3445 LINCOLN RD
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

3445 LINCOLN RD

3445 Lincoln Road · No Longer Available
Location

3445 Lincoln Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Wayne Twp - 3 BR - Spacious 3 bedroom ranch near 34th and Kessler. Hardwood floors. Over 1500 square feet includes a sun room. Close to Ritter and St Michaels. Stove and dishwasher provided.

(RLNE2739215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3445 LINCOLN RD have any available units?
3445 LINCOLN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3445 LINCOLN RD have?
Some of 3445 LINCOLN RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3445 LINCOLN RD currently offering any rent specials?
3445 LINCOLN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3445 LINCOLN RD pet-friendly?
No, 3445 LINCOLN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3445 LINCOLN RD offer parking?
Yes, 3445 LINCOLN RD offers parking.
Does 3445 LINCOLN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3445 LINCOLN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3445 LINCOLN RD have a pool?
No, 3445 LINCOLN RD does not have a pool.
Does 3445 LINCOLN RD have accessible units?
No, 3445 LINCOLN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3445 LINCOLN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3445 LINCOLN RD has units with dishwashers.
