All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3445 Graceland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3445 Graceland Avenue
Last updated September 18 2019 at 12:58 AM

3445 Graceland Avenue

3445 Graceland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3445 Graceland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3445 Graceland Avenue have any available units?
3445 Graceland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3445 Graceland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3445 Graceland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3445 Graceland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3445 Graceland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3445 Graceland Avenue offer parking?
No, 3445 Graceland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3445 Graceland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3445 Graceland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3445 Graceland Avenue have a pool?
No, 3445 Graceland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3445 Graceland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3445 Graceland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3445 Graceland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3445 Graceland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3445 Graceland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3445 Graceland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIndianapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Apartments
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College