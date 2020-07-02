Rent Calculator
Indianapolis, IN
3444 Brouse Ave
Last updated April 26 2019 at 11:13 PM
1 of 1
3444 Brouse Ave
3444 Brouse Avenue
No Longer Available
3444 Brouse Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Meadows
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 bath single family home with basement
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3444 Brouse Ave have any available units?
3444 Brouse Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3444 Brouse Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3444 Brouse Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3444 Brouse Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3444 Brouse Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3444 Brouse Ave offer parking?
No, 3444 Brouse Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3444 Brouse Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3444 Brouse Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3444 Brouse Ave have a pool?
No, 3444 Brouse Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3444 Brouse Ave have accessible units?
No, 3444 Brouse Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3444 Brouse Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3444 Brouse Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3444 Brouse Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3444 Brouse Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
