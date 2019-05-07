Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3443 MacArthur Ave
Last updated April 12 2019 at 10:17 PM
3443 MacArthur Ave
3443 Macarthur Ln
·
No Longer Available
Location
3443 Macarthur Ln, Indianapolis, IN 46224
North High School
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
WEST//WAYNE
4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOMS 2 CAR GARAGE
Large 3 bedroom home with large kitchen, family room and living area! Tons of space and a newly updated flooring! Call today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3443 MacArthur Ave have any available units?
3443 MacArthur Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3443 MacArthur Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3443 MacArthur Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3443 MacArthur Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3443 MacArthur Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3443 MacArthur Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3443 MacArthur Ave offers parking.
Does 3443 MacArthur Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3443 MacArthur Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3443 MacArthur Ave have a pool?
No, 3443 MacArthur Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3443 MacArthur Ave have accessible units?
No, 3443 MacArthur Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3443 MacArthur Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3443 MacArthur Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3443 MacArthur Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3443 MacArthur Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
