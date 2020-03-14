All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 6 2019 at 7:43 AM

3433 Broadway St

3433 Broadway Street · No Longer Available
Location

3433 Broadway Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP:

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room, Dining Room
Other Features include: Washer/Dryer hook up, Screen in front porch, Unfinished basement, Hardwood floors

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities Except water
**owner pays for water**

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3433 Broadway St have any available units?
3433 Broadway St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3433 Broadway St have?
Some of 3433 Broadway St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3433 Broadway St currently offering any rent specials?
3433 Broadway St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3433 Broadway St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3433 Broadway St is pet friendly.
Does 3433 Broadway St offer parking?
No, 3433 Broadway St does not offer parking.
Does 3433 Broadway St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3433 Broadway St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3433 Broadway St have a pool?
No, 3433 Broadway St does not have a pool.
Does 3433 Broadway St have accessible units?
No, 3433 Broadway St does not have accessible units.
Does 3433 Broadway St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3433 Broadway St does not have units with dishwashers.
