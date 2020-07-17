All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3429 West 48th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3429 West 48th Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:40 PM

3429 West 48th Street

3429 West 48th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3429 West 48th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3429 West 48th Street have any available units?
3429 West 48th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3429 West 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3429 West 48th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3429 West 48th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3429 West 48th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3429 West 48th Street offer parking?
No, 3429 West 48th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3429 West 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3429 West 48th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3429 West 48th Street have a pool?
Yes, 3429 West 48th Street has a pool.
Does 3429 West 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 3429 West 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3429 West 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3429 West 48th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3429 West 48th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3429 West 48th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College