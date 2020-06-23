Amenities

garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities garage

3429 Summer Breeze Circle/3 bed 2.5 bath in Franklin Township - Up for rent is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Franklin township. This fully renovated home offers many beautiful finishes to the interior as well as the exterior of the home. New carpet, vinyl flooring, and fresh paint are some of the many updates to the home. A 2 car attached garage along with a privacy fenced in back yard offer places to store personal belongings as well as give the opportunity to entertain guest in your own peaceful oasis. Home rents for $1225.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1225.00. If interested in showing please contact Mike at 317-210-0018.



(RLNE2427958)