Indianapolis, IN
3426 North Temple Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:54 AM
3426 North Temple Avenue
3426 North Temple Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Indianapolis
3426 North Temple Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Meadows
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP!
Beautiful bungalow with hardwood floors and fresh paint. 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom. Call today to schedule a showing!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 3426 North Temple Avenue have any available units?
3426 North Temple Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3426 North Temple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3426 North Temple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3426 North Temple Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3426 North Temple Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3426 North Temple Avenue offer parking?
No, 3426 North Temple Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3426 North Temple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3426 North Temple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3426 North Temple Avenue have a pool?
No, 3426 North Temple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3426 North Temple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3426 North Temple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3426 North Temple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3426 North Temple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3426 North Temple Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3426 North Temple Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
