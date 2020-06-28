Rent Calculator
3426 Linden
Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:35 AM
3426 Linden
3426 Linden Street
No Longer Available
Location
3426 Linden Street, Indianapolis, IN 46227
University Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful home has recently been updated and has everything you could want. Separate laundry room. 4 seasons porch, ADA ramp, A.C., and all appliances!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3426 Linden have any available units?
3426 Linden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3426 Linden have?
Some of 3426 Linden's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3426 Linden currently offering any rent specials?
3426 Linden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3426 Linden pet-friendly?
No, 3426 Linden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3426 Linden offer parking?
Yes, 3426 Linden offers parking.
Does 3426 Linden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3426 Linden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3426 Linden have a pool?
No, 3426 Linden does not have a pool.
Does 3426 Linden have accessible units?
No, 3426 Linden does not have accessible units.
Does 3426 Linden have units with dishwashers?
No, 3426 Linden does not have units with dishwashers.
