3422 Hapsburg Way
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:17 AM

3422 Hapsburg Way
3422 Hapsburg Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
3422 Hapsburg Way, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SOUTHEAST/FRANKLIN
4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 car garage
All electric 2 story home in Franklin Twp inside Hanover Subdivision. Available immediately! Call today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3422 Hapsburg Way have any available units?
3422 Hapsburg Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3422 Hapsburg Way currently offering any rent specials?
3422 Hapsburg Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3422 Hapsburg Way pet-friendly?
No, 3422 Hapsburg Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3422 Hapsburg Way offer parking?
Yes, 3422 Hapsburg Way offers parking.
Does 3422 Hapsburg Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3422 Hapsburg Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3422 Hapsburg Way have a pool?
No, 3422 Hapsburg Way does not have a pool.
Does 3422 Hapsburg Way have accessible units?
No, 3422 Hapsburg Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3422 Hapsburg Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3422 Hapsburg Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3422 Hapsburg Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3422 Hapsburg Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
