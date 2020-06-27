All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 20 2019 at 2:01 AM

3420 North Edmondson Avenue

3420 North Edmondson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3420 North Edmondson Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Arlington Woods

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 North Edmondson Avenue have any available units?
3420 North Edmondson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3420 North Edmondson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3420 North Edmondson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 North Edmondson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3420 North Edmondson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3420 North Edmondson Avenue offer parking?
No, 3420 North Edmondson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3420 North Edmondson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3420 North Edmondson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 North Edmondson Avenue have a pool?
No, 3420 North Edmondson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3420 North Edmondson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3420 North Edmondson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 North Edmondson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3420 North Edmondson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3420 North Edmondson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3420 North Edmondson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
