Last updated August 10 2019 at 10:55 PM

3417 North Luewan Drive

3417 Luewan Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3417 Luewan Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Northeastwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom home. New carpets, new kitchen cabinets & counter top, fresh paint. Include washer & dryer. large back yard with privacy fence and covered patio. New A/C unite to be install on moving day. Move in Ready!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 North Luewan Drive have any available units?
3417 North Luewan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3417 North Luewan Drive have?
Some of 3417 North Luewan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3417 North Luewan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3417 North Luewan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 North Luewan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3417 North Luewan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3417 North Luewan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3417 North Luewan Drive offers parking.
Does 3417 North Luewan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3417 North Luewan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 North Luewan Drive have a pool?
No, 3417 North Luewan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3417 North Luewan Drive have accessible units?
No, 3417 North Luewan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 North Luewan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3417 North Luewan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
