3417 Luewan Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46235 Northeastwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom home. New carpets, new kitchen cabinets & counter top, fresh paint. Include washer & dryer. large back yard with privacy fence and covered patio. New A/C unite to be install on moving day. Move in Ready!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3417 North Luewan Drive have any available units?
3417 North Luewan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.