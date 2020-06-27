All apartments in Indianapolis
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3416 HAPSBURG WAY
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

3416 HAPSBURG WAY

3416 Hapsburg Way · No Longer Available
Location

3416 Hapsburg Way, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Franklin Twp - 3 BR + loft - Three bedroom, two story home with bonus loft area in Hanover near Southeastern and Five Points. Gas heat and 2 car garage. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave provided.

(RLNE3842945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 HAPSBURG WAY have any available units?
3416 HAPSBURG WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3416 HAPSBURG WAY have?
Some of 3416 HAPSBURG WAY's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3416 HAPSBURG WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3416 HAPSBURG WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 HAPSBURG WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3416 HAPSBURG WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3416 HAPSBURG WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3416 HAPSBURG WAY offers parking.
Does 3416 HAPSBURG WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3416 HAPSBURG WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 HAPSBURG WAY have a pool?
No, 3416 HAPSBURG WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3416 HAPSBURG WAY have accessible units?
No, 3416 HAPSBURG WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 HAPSBURG WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3416 HAPSBURG WAY has units with dishwashers.
