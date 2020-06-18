All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3415 Brouse Avenue

3415 Brouse Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3415 Brouse Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single family home with 2 bed, 1 bath & no garage located near Washington park area. Large backyard area, front porch - recently painted the outside, come see!! MORE PHOTOS TO COME!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3415 Brouse Avenue have any available units?
3415 Brouse Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3415 Brouse Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3415 Brouse Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3415 Brouse Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3415 Brouse Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3415 Brouse Avenue offer parking?
No, 3415 Brouse Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3415 Brouse Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3415 Brouse Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3415 Brouse Avenue have a pool?
No, 3415 Brouse Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3415 Brouse Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3415 Brouse Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3415 Brouse Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3415 Brouse Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3415 Brouse Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3415 Brouse Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
