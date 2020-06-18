3415 Brouse Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218 Meadows
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single family home with 2 bed, 1 bath & no garage located near Washington park area. Large backyard area, front porch - recently painted the outside, come see!! MORE PHOTOS TO COME! Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3415 Brouse Avenue have any available units?
3415 Brouse Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.