3414 Summer Breeze Ln.

Now Showing - SOUTH EAST: Southeastern Av. & S Franklin Rd
Single Family Home has 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch with living room, eat-in kitchen and utility room. The kitchen has a pantry. Master Bedroom has walk-in closet and master bath.
Interior Features include: Blinds, ceiling fan in living room,laundry hook up,
Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage, covered front porch,
APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator
CENTRAL AIR: Yes
LEASE TERMS:
18 month lease required
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy
UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Electric Stove hook-up, Electric dryer hook-up, Gas furnace, Electric water heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com
APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
