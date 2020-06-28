3414 Summer Breeze Ln.

All apartments in Indianapolis
3414 Summer Breeze Lane
Location

3414 Summer Breeze Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now Showing - SOUTH EAST: Southeastern Av. & S Franklin Rd
Single Family Home has 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch with living room, eat-in kitchen and utility room. The kitchen has a pantry. Master Bedroom has walk-in closet and master bath.

Interior Features include: Blinds, ceiling fan in living room,laundry hook up,
Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage, covered front porch,

APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator
CENTRAL AIR: Yes

LEASE TERMS:
18 month lease required
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy

UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Electric Stove hook-up, Electric dryer hook-up, Gas furnace, Electric water heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

(RLNE2476741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

