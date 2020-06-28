3414 Summer Breeze Ln.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Now Showing - SOUTH EAST: Southeastern Av. & S Franklin Rd

Single Family Home has 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch with living room, eat-in kitchen and utility room. The kitchen has a pantry. Master Bedroom has walk-in closet and master bath.



Interior Features include: Blinds, ceiling fan in living room,laundry hook up,

Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage, covered front porch,



APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator

CENTRAL AIR: Yes



LEASE TERMS:

18 month lease required

Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy



UTILITIES:

Utility Information: Electric Stove hook-up, Electric dryer hook-up, Gas furnace, Electric water heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



CONTACT:

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME

