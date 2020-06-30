Rent Calculator
3402 West 57TH Street
3402 West 57th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3402 West 57th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Snacks - Guion Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ranch house - updated appliances - hardwoods under carpet - Lots of closets and storage - Large wood deck - Big Yard - 3 bedrooms - 1 1/2 bathrooms - Living room, Dining room, Eat-In Kitchen and Den.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3402 West 57TH Street have any available units?
3402 West 57TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3402 West 57TH Street have?
Some of 3402 West 57TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3402 West 57TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3402 West 57TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3402 West 57TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 3402 West 57TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3402 West 57TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 3402 West 57TH Street offers parking.
Does 3402 West 57TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3402 West 57TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3402 West 57TH Street have a pool?
No, 3402 West 57TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 3402 West 57TH Street have accessible units?
No, 3402 West 57TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3402 West 57TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3402 West 57TH Street has units with dishwashers.
