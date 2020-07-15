All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 34 North Riley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
34 North Riley Avenue
Last updated June 22 2020 at 7:50 PM

34 North Riley Avenue

34 North Riley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

34 North Riley Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a 3 bedroom/1 bath single family home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 North Riley Avenue have any available units?
34 North Riley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 North Riley Avenue have?
Some of 34 North Riley Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 North Riley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
34 North Riley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 North Riley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 North Riley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 34 North Riley Avenue offer parking?
No, 34 North Riley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 34 North Riley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 North Riley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 North Riley Avenue have a pool?
No, 34 North Riley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 34 North Riley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 34 North Riley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 34 North Riley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 North Riley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College