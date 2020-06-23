Rent Calculator
338 North Hamilton Avenue - 2
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM
1 of 1
338 North Hamilton Avenue - 2
338 North Hamilton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
338 North Hamilton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Efficiency apartment available now!
$50 application fee per adult. No evictions in the last 3 years, no severe felonies, 3x rent amount in income.
Email: Lorin.rrrehabs90@yahoo.com
TEXT ONLY: 317-478-7219
Call 317-702-0014
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 2 have any available units?
338 North Hamilton Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
338 North Hamilton Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
