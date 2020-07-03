Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:05 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1
338 N Hamilton Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
338 N Hamilton Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment.
$450/month $350 deposit
$50 application fee.
317-702-0014
lorin.rrrehabs90@yahoo.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 have any available units?
338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College