338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:05 PM

338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1

338 N Hamilton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

338 N Hamilton Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment.

$450/month $350 deposit

$50 application fee.

317-702-0014
lorin.rrrehabs90@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 have any available units?
338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 338 North Hamilton Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

