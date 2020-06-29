Rent Calculator
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
336 N Holmes Ave - 336
336 North Holmes Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
336 North Holmes Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property is a duplex
It is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom
utilities are light and gas water is included in the rents
Street parking and No central air
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 336 N Holmes Ave - 336 have any available units?
336 N Holmes Ave - 336 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 336 N Holmes Ave - 336 currently offering any rent specials?
336 N Holmes Ave - 336 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 N Holmes Ave - 336 pet-friendly?
No, 336 N Holmes Ave - 336 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 336 N Holmes Ave - 336 offer parking?
No, 336 N Holmes Ave - 336 does not offer parking.
Does 336 N Holmes Ave - 336 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 N Holmes Ave - 336 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 N Holmes Ave - 336 have a pool?
No, 336 N Holmes Ave - 336 does not have a pool.
Does 336 N Holmes Ave - 336 have accessible units?
No, 336 N Holmes Ave - 336 does not have accessible units.
Does 336 N Holmes Ave - 336 have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 N Holmes Ave - 336 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 336 N Holmes Ave - 336 have units with air conditioning?
No, 336 N Holmes Ave - 336 does not have units with air conditioning.
