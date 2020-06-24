All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3357 E 20th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3357 E 20th St
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:36 AM

3357 E 20th St

3357 East 20th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3357 East 20th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a 3 bedroom/1 bath single family home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru April 30, 2021.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: No.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3357 E 20th St have any available units?
3357 E 20th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3357 E 20th St have?
Some of 3357 E 20th St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3357 E 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
3357 E 20th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3357 E 20th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3357 E 20th St is pet friendly.
Does 3357 E 20th St offer parking?
No, 3357 E 20th St does not offer parking.
Does 3357 E 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3357 E 20th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3357 E 20th St have a pool?
No, 3357 E 20th St does not have a pool.
Does 3357 E 20th St have accessible units?
No, 3357 E 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3357 E 20th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3357 E 20th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College