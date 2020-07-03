All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 13 2020 at 5:32 PM

3355 North College Avenue

3355 North College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3355 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP

Beautiful charming home. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Covered front porch, fenced back yard and recently remodeled inside. Beautiful spacious floor. Perfect for a family. Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3355 North College Avenue have any available units?
3355 North College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3355 North College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3355 North College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3355 North College Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3355 North College Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3355 North College Avenue offer parking?
No, 3355 North College Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3355 North College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3355 North College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3355 North College Avenue have a pool?
No, 3355 North College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3355 North College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3355 North College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3355 North College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3355 North College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3355 North College Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3355 North College Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

