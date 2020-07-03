Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3355 North College Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3355 North College Avenue
Last updated January 13 2020 at 5:32 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3355 North College Avenue
3355 North College Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3355 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Beautiful charming home. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Covered front porch, fenced back yard and recently remodeled inside. Beautiful spacious floor. Perfect for a family. Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3355 North College Avenue have any available units?
3355 North College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3355 North College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3355 North College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3355 North College Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3355 North College Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3355 North College Avenue offer parking?
No, 3355 North College Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3355 North College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3355 North College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3355 North College Avenue have a pool?
No, 3355 North College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3355 North College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3355 North College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3355 North College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3355 North College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3355 North College Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3355 North College Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College