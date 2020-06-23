All apartments in Indianapolis
3353 Black Forest Lane

3353 Black Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3353 Black Forest Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2 story home boasting 4 big bedrooms and 2 and half bathrooms. Wonderful wood deck out back to enjoy ! Neutral colors throughout.
Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3353 Black Forest Lane have any available units?
3353 Black Forest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3353 Black Forest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3353 Black Forest Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3353 Black Forest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3353 Black Forest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3353 Black Forest Lane offer parking?
No, 3353 Black Forest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3353 Black Forest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3353 Black Forest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3353 Black Forest Lane have a pool?
No, 3353 Black Forest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3353 Black Forest Lane have accessible units?
No, 3353 Black Forest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3353 Black Forest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3353 Black Forest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3353 Black Forest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3353 Black Forest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
