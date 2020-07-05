Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3350 Auburn Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3350 Auburn Road
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3350 Auburn Road
3350 Auburn Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3350 Auburn Road, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom home 1 bath home in Eagledale on the west side. Completely renovated!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3350 Auburn Road have any available units?
3350 Auburn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3350 Auburn Road currently offering any rent specials?
3350 Auburn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3350 Auburn Road pet-friendly?
No, 3350 Auburn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3350 Auburn Road offer parking?
No, 3350 Auburn Road does not offer parking.
Does 3350 Auburn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3350 Auburn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3350 Auburn Road have a pool?
No, 3350 Auburn Road does not have a pool.
Does 3350 Auburn Road have accessible units?
No, 3350 Auburn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3350 Auburn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3350 Auburn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3350 Auburn Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3350 Auburn Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College