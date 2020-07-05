All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3350 Auburn Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3350 Auburn Road
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

3350 Auburn Road

3350 Auburn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3350 Auburn Road, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom home 1 bath home in Eagledale on the west side. Completely renovated!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3350 Auburn Road have any available units?
3350 Auburn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3350 Auburn Road currently offering any rent specials?
3350 Auburn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3350 Auburn Road pet-friendly?
No, 3350 Auburn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3350 Auburn Road offer parking?
No, 3350 Auburn Road does not offer parking.
Does 3350 Auburn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3350 Auburn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3350 Auburn Road have a pool?
No, 3350 Auburn Road does not have a pool.
Does 3350 Auburn Road have accessible units?
No, 3350 Auburn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3350 Auburn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3350 Auburn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3350 Auburn Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3350 Auburn Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College