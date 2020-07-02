335 West 9th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities coffee bar 24hr gym pool

Looking for someone to take over my 12-month lease in March 2020 for a *fully-furnished* single (studio) apartment at 9 on Canal that begins in June (I havent moved in yet). The apartment is wonderful, but I am transferring from Indianapolis to an out-of-state university. The apartment is very close to IUPUI and the medical/dental schools (about 1 mile away). It comes with a couch, coffee table, living room side table, dining table + chairs, bed frame, desk, desk chair, mattress, side table, flat-screen TV, microwave, and washer/dryer unit! The complex also contains a 24/7 gym, rooftop pool, coffee shop, and is connected to a Burgerhaus. I signed the lease a bit early, and the landlords informed me that the price I signed for would be around the lowest possible rate for a single (studio) apartment.



If you are interested in taking over my future lease at the same rate, please feel free to email me or text me. I can then give you more details!



Thank you, and please have a safe and healthy week! :)