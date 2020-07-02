All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
335 West 9th Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:44 AM

335 West 9th Street

335 W 9th St · No Longer Available
Location

335 W 9th St, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
24hr gym
pool
coffee bar
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
coffee bar
24hr gym
pool
Looking for someone to take over my 12-month lease in March 2020 for a *fully-furnished* single (studio) apartment at 9 on Canal that begins in June (I havent moved in yet). The apartment is wonderful, but I am transferring from Indianapolis to an out-of-state university. The apartment is very close to IUPUI and the medical/dental schools (about 1 mile away). It comes with a couch, coffee table, living room side table, dining table + chairs, bed frame, desk, desk chair, mattress, side table, flat-screen TV, microwave, and washer/dryer unit! The complex also contains a 24/7 gym, rooftop pool, coffee shop, and is connected to a Burgerhaus. I signed the lease a bit early, and the landlords informed me that the price I signed for would be around the lowest possible rate for a single (studio) apartment.

If you are interested in taking over my future lease at the same rate, please feel free to email me or text me. I can then give you more details!

Thank you, and please have a safe and healthy week! :)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 West 9th Street have any available units?
335 West 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 West 9th Street have?
Some of 335 West 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, 24hr gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 West 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
335 West 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 West 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 335 West 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 335 West 9th Street offer parking?
No, 335 West 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 335 West 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 West 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 West 9th Street have a pool?
Yes, 335 West 9th Street has a pool.
Does 335 West 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 335 West 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 335 West 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 West 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

