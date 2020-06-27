Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 335 Dequincy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
335 Dequincy Street
Last updated September 6 2019 at 5:06 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
335 Dequincy Street
335 North Dequincy Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
335 North Dequincy Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Large, spacious rooms. Close to downtown Indy. 1 Car detached garage.
Schedule a showing today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 335 Dequincy Street have any available units?
335 Dequincy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 335 Dequincy Street currently offering any rent specials?
335 Dequincy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Dequincy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 335 Dequincy Street is pet friendly.
Does 335 Dequincy Street offer parking?
Yes, 335 Dequincy Street offers parking.
Does 335 Dequincy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 Dequincy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Dequincy Street have a pool?
No, 335 Dequincy Street does not have a pool.
Does 335 Dequincy Street have accessible units?
No, 335 Dequincy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Dequincy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 Dequincy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Dequincy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 Dequincy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Move Cross Country
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College