3346 Summer Breeze Circle
Last updated July 20 2019 at 4:54 PM

3346 Summer Breeze Circle

3346 Summer Breeze Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3346 Summer Breeze Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Indianapolis, IN. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,224.00 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with all black appliances, 1 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3346 Summer Breeze Circle have any available units?
3346 Summer Breeze Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3346 Summer Breeze Circle have?
Some of 3346 Summer Breeze Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3346 Summer Breeze Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3346 Summer Breeze Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3346 Summer Breeze Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3346 Summer Breeze Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3346 Summer Breeze Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3346 Summer Breeze Circle does offer parking.
Does 3346 Summer Breeze Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3346 Summer Breeze Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3346 Summer Breeze Circle have a pool?
No, 3346 Summer Breeze Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3346 Summer Breeze Circle have accessible units?
No, 3346 Summer Breeze Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3346 Summer Breeze Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3346 Summer Breeze Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
