Indianapolis, IN
334 North Keystone Avenue - 2
Last updated April 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

334 North Keystone Avenue - 2

334 N Keystone Ave · No Longer Available
Location

334 N Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice eastside newley remodeled duplex, 2br, 1ba, Ready now!
Cute little duplex on the east side of town. 2br, 1ba. Located on a quiet street, close to the bus line, 7min from downtown. This is a must see at a great deal!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 North Keystone Avenue - 2 have any available units?
334 North Keystone Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 334 North Keystone Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
334 North Keystone Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 North Keystone Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 334 North Keystone Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 334 North Keystone Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 334 North Keystone Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 334 North Keystone Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 North Keystone Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 North Keystone Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 334 North Keystone Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 334 North Keystone Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 334 North Keystone Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 334 North Keystone Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 North Keystone Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 334 North Keystone Avenue - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 334 North Keystone Avenue - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
