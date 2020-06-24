334 North Keystone Avenue - 2

334 N Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201 Near Eastside
Nice eastside newley remodeled duplex, 2br, 1ba, Ready now! Cute little duplex on the east side of town. 2br, 1ba. Located on a quiet street, close to the bus line, 7min from downtown. This is a must see at a great deal!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
