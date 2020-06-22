3335 E Vermont Ave.

3335 East Vermont Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201 Near Eastside
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Newly Renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath - A must see on a quiet street! New Carpet! restored original hardwood floors! Spacious walk-in closets. Large yard partially fenced in with extra shed storage in the back!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
