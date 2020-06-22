All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3335 E Vermont Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3335 E Vermont Ave.
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

3335 E Vermont Ave.

3335 East Vermont Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3335 East Vermont Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath - A must see on a quiet street! New Carpet! restored original hardwood floors! Spacious walk-in closets. Large yard partially fenced in with extra shed storage in the back!

(RLNE4902882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3335 E Vermont Ave. have any available units?
3335 E Vermont Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3335 E Vermont Ave. have?
Some of 3335 E Vermont Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3335 E Vermont Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3335 E Vermont Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3335 E Vermont Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3335 E Vermont Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3335 E Vermont Ave. offer parking?
No, 3335 E Vermont Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3335 E Vermont Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3335 E Vermont Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3335 E Vermont Ave. have a pool?
No, 3335 E Vermont Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3335 E Vermont Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3335 E Vermont Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3335 E Vermont Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3335 E Vermont Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College