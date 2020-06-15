All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3330 E New York St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3330 E New York St
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:35 AM

3330 E New York St

3330 East New York Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3330 East New York Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a spacious 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities except water.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3330 E New York St have any available units?
3330 E New York St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3330 E New York St have?
Some of 3330 E New York St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3330 E New York St currently offering any rent specials?
3330 E New York St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 E New York St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3330 E New York St is pet friendly.
Does 3330 E New York St offer parking?
No, 3330 E New York St does not offer parking.
Does 3330 E New York St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3330 E New York St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 E New York St have a pool?
No, 3330 E New York St does not have a pool.
Does 3330 E New York St have accessible units?
No, 3330 E New York St does not have accessible units.
Does 3330 E New York St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3330 E New York St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College