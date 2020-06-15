All apartments in Indianapolis
333 Maxwell Road

333 W Maxwell Rd · No Longer Available
Location

333 W Maxwell Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
SOUTH EAST// PERRY TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE
Nice home in a great area! Includes a living room, dining room and large kitchen. Features an enclosed porch and a fenced in back yard! Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Maxwell Road have any available units?
333 Maxwell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 333 Maxwell Road currently offering any rent specials?
333 Maxwell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Maxwell Road pet-friendly?
No, 333 Maxwell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 333 Maxwell Road offer parking?
Yes, 333 Maxwell Road offers parking.
Does 333 Maxwell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Maxwell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Maxwell Road have a pool?
No, 333 Maxwell Road does not have a pool.
Does 333 Maxwell Road have accessible units?
No, 333 Maxwell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Maxwell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 Maxwell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Maxwell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 Maxwell Road does not have units with air conditioning.

