333 W Maxwell Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46217 Southdale
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
SOUTH EAST// PERRY TOWNSHIP 3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE Nice home in a great area! Includes a living room, dining room and large kitchen. Features an enclosed porch and a fenced in back yard! Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 333 Maxwell Road have any available units?
333 Maxwell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.