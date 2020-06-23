All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 333 Dequincy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
333 Dequincy Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

333 Dequincy Street

333 N Dequincy St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

333 N Dequincy St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH DUPLEX CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN INDY. SPACIOUS HOME. NEW PAINT NEW BLINDS AND HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGH OUT!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Dequincy Street have any available units?
333 Dequincy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 333 Dequincy Street currently offering any rent specials?
333 Dequincy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Dequincy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 Dequincy Street is pet friendly.
Does 333 Dequincy Street offer parking?
No, 333 Dequincy Street does not offer parking.
Does 333 Dequincy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Dequincy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Dequincy Street have a pool?
No, 333 Dequincy Street does not have a pool.
Does 333 Dequincy Street have accessible units?
No, 333 Dequincy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Dequincy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 Dequincy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Dequincy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 Dequincy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College