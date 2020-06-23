Rent Calculator
333 Dequincy Street
333 N Dequincy St
·
No Longer Available
Location
333 N Dequincy St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH DUPLEX CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN INDY. SPACIOUS HOME. NEW PAINT NEW BLINDS AND HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGH OUT!
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 333 Dequincy Street have any available units?
333 Dequincy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 333 Dequincy Street currently offering any rent specials?
333 Dequincy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Dequincy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 Dequincy Street is pet friendly.
Does 333 Dequincy Street offer parking?
No, 333 Dequincy Street does not offer parking.
Does 333 Dequincy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Dequincy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Dequincy Street have a pool?
No, 333 Dequincy Street does not have a pool.
Does 333 Dequincy Street have accessible units?
No, 333 Dequincy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Dequincy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 Dequincy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Dequincy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 Dequincy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
