Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:35 AM

3328 E New York St

3328 East New York Street · No Longer Available
Location

3328 East New York Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a spacious 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accepts Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities except water.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3328 E New York St have any available units?
3328 E New York St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3328 E New York St have?
Some of 3328 E New York St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3328 E New York St currently offering any rent specials?
3328 E New York St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 E New York St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3328 E New York St is pet friendly.
Does 3328 E New York St offer parking?
No, 3328 E New York St does not offer parking.
Does 3328 E New York St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3328 E New York St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 E New York St have a pool?
No, 3328 E New York St does not have a pool.
Does 3328 E New York St have accessible units?
No, 3328 E New York St does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 E New York St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3328 E New York St does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
