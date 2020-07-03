All apartments in Indianapolis
3322 Keystone Lakes Way

Location

3322 Keystone Lakes Way, Indianapolis, IN 46237
University Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home features 4 bountiful bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1076 sq/ft of comfortable living space for all to enjoy! It includes a sizeable living room, classic dining area, cook-friendly kitchen, covered entry, and so much more just waiting for you to come and make it all yours! There is plush, neutral toned carpeting installed throughout the home to match any decor, with tiled flooring installed in the kitchen. The kitchen comes with beautifully crafted cabinetry, black appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious, comes with plenty of closet space, and the decorative possibilities are endless! Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3322 Keystone Lakes Way have any available units?
3322 Keystone Lakes Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3322 Keystone Lakes Way currently offering any rent specials?
3322 Keystone Lakes Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3322 Keystone Lakes Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3322 Keystone Lakes Way is pet friendly.
Does 3322 Keystone Lakes Way offer parking?
No, 3322 Keystone Lakes Way does not offer parking.
Does 3322 Keystone Lakes Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3322 Keystone Lakes Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3322 Keystone Lakes Way have a pool?
No, 3322 Keystone Lakes Way does not have a pool.
Does 3322 Keystone Lakes Way have accessible units?
No, 3322 Keystone Lakes Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3322 Keystone Lakes Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3322 Keystone Lakes Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3322 Keystone Lakes Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3322 Keystone Lakes Way does not have units with air conditioning.

