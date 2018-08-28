Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3320 Hovey Street.
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3320 Hovey Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
3320 Hovey Street
3320 Hovey Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3320 Hovey Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3320 Hovey Street have any available units?
3320 Hovey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3320 Hovey Street currently offering any rent specials?
3320 Hovey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 Hovey Street pet-friendly?
No, 3320 Hovey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3320 Hovey Street offer parking?
No, 3320 Hovey Street does not offer parking.
Does 3320 Hovey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3320 Hovey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 Hovey Street have a pool?
No, 3320 Hovey Street does not have a pool.
Does 3320 Hovey Street have accessible units?
No, 3320 Hovey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 Hovey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3320 Hovey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3320 Hovey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3320 Hovey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
