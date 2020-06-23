3308 Central Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a space? Unit 3308 is a beautifully finished townhome. Complimented with beautiful landscaping that is surrounded by a fine iron fence. It is a 2-story bedroom home with a great living & dining room, recently remodeled eat-in kitchen with 1/2 bathroom, and huge 2-bedroom upper area w master that measures 24x15. Appliances included with full size washer and dryer. Rear deck & 2-car garage for relaxation & convenience. This unit also has a spacious backyard and garden. Gas/Water included.