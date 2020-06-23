All apartments in Indianapolis
3308 Central Avenue
3308 Central Avenue

3308 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3308 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a space? Unit 3308 is a beautifully finished townhome. Complimented with beautiful landscaping that is surrounded by a fine iron fence. It is a 2-story bedroom home with a great living & dining room, recently remodeled eat-in kitchen with 1/2 bathroom, and huge 2-bedroom upper area w master that measures 24x15. Appliances included with full size washer and dryer. Rear deck & 2-car garage for relaxation & convenience. This unit also has a spacious backyard and garden. Gas/Water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 Central Avenue have any available units?
3308 Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3308 Central Avenue have?
Some of 3308 Central Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Central Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3308 Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3308 Central Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3308 Central Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3308 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3308 Central Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 3308 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3308 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3308 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3308 Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
