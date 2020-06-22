Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3305 Adams Street
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:49 PM
1 of 1
3305 Adams Street
3305 Adams Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Indianapolis
Martindale - Brightwood
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location
3305 Adams Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5140692)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3305 Adams Street have any available units?
3305 Adams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3305 Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
3305 Adams Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 Adams Street pet-friendly?
No, 3305 Adams Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3305 Adams Street offer parking?
No, 3305 Adams Street does not offer parking.
Does 3305 Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3305 Adams Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 Adams Street have a pool?
No, 3305 Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 3305 Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 3305 Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3305 Adams Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3305 Adams Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3305 Adams Street does not have units with air conditioning.
