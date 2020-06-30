All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3304 Black Forest Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3304 Black Forest Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3304 Black Forest Lane

3304 Black Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3304 Black Forest Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
SOUTH EAST//FRANKLIN-
4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM 2 CAR GARAGE
This beautiful new home is located in a great neighborhood and offers a ton of living space with an open floor plan. Home will rent fast, so call today for a showing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3304 Black Forest Lane have any available units?
3304 Black Forest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3304 Black Forest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3304 Black Forest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3304 Black Forest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3304 Black Forest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3304 Black Forest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3304 Black Forest Lane offers parking.
Does 3304 Black Forest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3304 Black Forest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3304 Black Forest Lane have a pool?
No, 3304 Black Forest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3304 Black Forest Lane have accessible units?
No, 3304 Black Forest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3304 Black Forest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3304 Black Forest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3304 Black Forest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3304 Black Forest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College