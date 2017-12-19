All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3301 S Mcclure St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3301 S Mcclure St
Last updated December 20 2019 at 11:00 AM

3301 S Mcclure St

3301 South Mcclure Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Mars Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3301 South Mcclure Street, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Mars Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This newly rennovated all brick rambler welcomes you with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and large family rooms. Brand new carpet, paint, appliances. Property has a partial fence and a shed for storage. This unit won't last long. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 S Mcclure St have any available units?
3301 S Mcclure St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 S Mcclure St have?
Some of 3301 S Mcclure St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 S Mcclure St currently offering any rent specials?
3301 S Mcclure St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 S Mcclure St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3301 S Mcclure St is pet friendly.
Does 3301 S Mcclure St offer parking?
No, 3301 S Mcclure St does not offer parking.
Does 3301 S Mcclure St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 S Mcclure St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 S Mcclure St have a pool?
No, 3301 S Mcclure St does not have a pool.
Does 3301 S Mcclure St have accessible units?
No, 3301 S Mcclure St does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 S Mcclure St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3301 S Mcclure St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College