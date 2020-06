Amenities

Butler Tarkington Three Bedroom Bungalow - 3 Bedroom 2 bath bungalow in Butler Tarkington area with a ton of updates. This is a full rehab with a great master bedroom/bathroom upstairs. The main floor layout is open and the kitchen has lots of cabinets and a pantry. It is a 2 minute drive to Butler University or a 20 minute walk and is close to downtown. Please visit our website at discoverproperties.net or call our office (317) 254-8888 to schedule a time to view.



