328 W 41st St

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Downstairs Unit in newly renovated duplex in Butler Tarkington neighborhood.

3 Bed, 2 Full Bath! Property comes with a stove, fridge, W/D hookups, Central Air!

Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Cats and small dogs allowed at Property Managers discretion, with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.



*Winter Special - Application Fee Rebate upon Move In!



*Property Manager offering DISCOUNTED RENT for longer lease term (18-24 mo)*



**To view property, click "Contact Us" on the top of our website fshouses.com to submit an inquiry, or call the office. Our leasing agents will contact you the same or next business day to schedule a showing. www.fshouses.com/contact-us/**