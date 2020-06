Amenities

patio / balcony carport recently renovated range refrigerator

Check out this newly remodeled home for rent! With an updated kitchen, all 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms remodeled with a lot of space throughout! This home feels brand new and it is ready for YOU to move in. All appliances will be installed at move in, the property has a carport as well as a front porch to relax on. The great location and upgrades make this property very desirable, don't miss this one before it is too late!